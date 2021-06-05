Española artist celebrates lowrider culture through coloring book

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Española artist is using his talents to highlight his hometown as the lowrider capital of the world by creating a coloring book. “Per capita, Española has the most lowriders of any place in the world,” said Cruz Lopez, the artist who designed the coloring book. “We’re proud to call it the Lowrider Capital of the World,” Lopez said.

They’re so proud, they recently opened an entire museum showcasing lowrider culture. Back in 2019, the State Tourism Department released a campaign calling New Mexico the Lowrider Capital of the World, in hopes of drawing more visitors to the state.

“There is a strong lowrider culture, so it really is going to be building out experiences and connecting different communities so when we are looking at tourism, people can experience more destinations through this culture,” said Cody Johnson, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Tourism Department, during a 2019 interview with KRQE.

Now, Lopez is showing his pride in that culture in a unique way, by helping the museum release the Lowrider Capital of the World Coloring Book. The cars in the coloring book, hand-drawn by Lopez, are all inspired by board members of the museum. “They gave me pictures of their cars, so I drew pictures of their cars and put them in the book,” said Lopez.

The coloring book will eventually be offered at the lowrider museum. For now, Lopez’s version is available on his website.