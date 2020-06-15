Espanola animal rehab center takes in elk calf

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola animal rehab center has a new not so typical resident. Those at Cottonwood Rehab say an elk calf now named Elliot was brought to them by the New Mexico Department of Game and fish after it was taken by a human from its mother shortly after it was born. They remind people that mom is likely to be close by and to leave young animals alone. They say it will cost them about $100 a week to feed this calf who drinks about 12 cups of powdered milk a day.

Cottonwood Rehab typically cares for birds and bears who have been injured with the goal of returning them to the wild. They do have experience with elk, Miss Ish is a permanent resident. She was brought to the rehab 20 years ago and never could be taught to be wild so this is now her home. The hope they can teach Elliott to be wild and send him back out after six months.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources