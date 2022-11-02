NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico inmate accused of escaping during a prisoner transport is back in custody. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Martinez was being moved from the Rio Arriba County Jail when he escaped.

Officials say Martinez was being transported from the jail to Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. Martinez then allegedly asked for a bathroom break near Pojoaque and took off on foot with his hands and legs still shackled. Deputies ended up finding Martinez in an arroyo off the highway. He will be charged with escape from jail.