Escaped Arkansas inmates arrested in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Authorities say two inmates who escaped from jail in Little Rock, Arkansas have been arrested in New Mexico.

Police 31-year-old Jason Michael Brown and 47-year-old Geronimo Espericueta were discovered missing early Thursday from the Pulaski County Detention Center. The sheriff’s office says the pair crawled through a ceiling.

New Mexico State Police caught up to the pair on I-25 near Hatch Friday afternoon after receiving a tip from the US Marshals. Brown and Espericueta were arrested without incident. 

