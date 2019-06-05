Escaped Arkansas inmate arrested in New Mexico, then released

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Geronimo Medina Espericueta

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - There's a new search Tuesday night for an escaped Arkansas inmate last seen in New Mexico.

Jason Michael Brown, 31, and Geronimo Medina Espericueta, 47, were arrested near Hatch last week after crawling through a ceiling and escaping from the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Espericueta faced a judge Monday in Las Cruces, but was released. A spokesperson in Dona Ana County says the judge did not receive the proper documents to hold him and let him go.

Officials say that's because a transport officer put the file in the wrong place.