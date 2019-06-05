New Mexico

Escaped Arkansas inmate arrested in New Mexico, then released

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:09 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:09 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - There's a new search Tuesday night for an escaped Arkansas inmate last seen in New Mexico. 

Jason Michael Brown, 31, and Geronimo Medina Espericueta, 47, were arrested near Hatch last week after crawling through a ceiling and escaping from the Pulaski County Detention Center. 

Espericueta faced a judge Monday in Las Cruces, but was released. A spokesperson in Dona Ana County says the judge did not receive the proper documents to hold him and let him go. 

Officials say that's because a transport officer put the file in the wrong place.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment