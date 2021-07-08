Escape artist bear breaks out of her enclosure at Roswell zoo

ROSWELL, N.M. – A black bear from the Roswell Spring River Zoo escaped her enclosure on Wednesday while her home enclosure back at the Alameda Park Zoo in Alamogordo is being repaired. The bear named Winnie managed to find found a small hole in the fence, pried it open, but for some reason climbed back up the outside and decided to stay put.

Winnie is a transplant along with another black bear because of repairs being made at their home zoo. They are planning on installing a new wall at the zoo. The Spring River Zoo says she tried to dig her way out of the bear exhibit yesterday – before realizing it was concrete down below.

Todd Wildermuth, City of Roswell Public Information Officer said they’re working on securing the space. “The zoo is taking steps to sure up the enclosure and the fencing and the materials through which those bears got through so that we don’t have this occur again.”

The zoo was closed at the time and zookeepers, Chaves County deputies, and game and fish officers responded quickly, tranquilized Winnie, and lowered her back in her enclosure. According to the Chaves County sheriff, Mike Herrington, Winnie also escaped a few weeks ago from her home at the Alameda Park Zoo in Alamogordo. “I’ve never seen a bear escape out of that and I’ve lived here for 50 years. So we just seem to have like escape artist bears seem like they want to get out and they are going to do it,” Herrington said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Alameda Park Zoo in Alamogordo for details on the sheriff’s claim that Winnie had escaped her pen there as well, but they declined to comment. No word yet on when the bear exhibit will be finished in Alamogordo – and when Winnie will be back home.