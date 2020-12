SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Public Education Department reports that 26 state public school buildings appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending Thursday, Dec. 24. The appearances on the Watchlist signify they had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.

PED reports that during this same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The COVID-19 Watchlist is maintained by the New Mexico Environment Department and includes schools and businesses with two or more rapid responses within 14 days.