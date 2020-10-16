Episode of new TV series employs hundreds of New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Film Office announced Friday that an episode of the TV series completed production in Santa Fe. “THEM” is a series co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

According to the film office, the production employed around 250 New Mexican crew members, 8 New Mexican principal actors, and 50 New Mexican extras. The episode was directed by Craig William Macneill, whose previous credits include directing episodes of NOS4A2, Monsterland, and The Twilight Zone.

“THEM” is set in 1953 and centers on a couple who move their family from North Carolina to Los Angeles. The family’s home becomes ground zero for malevolent forces threaten to hurt them.