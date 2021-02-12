EPA awards up to $220 million for uranium clean up on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – On Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced they are awarding three contracts for cleanup efforts of more than 50 abandoned uranium mine sites in and around the Navajo Nation. These contracts, named the Navajo Area Abandoned Mine Remedial Construction and Services Contracts, are worth up to $220 million over the next five years.

According to a press release, Red Rock Remediation Joint Venture, Environmental Quality Management Inc., and Arrowhead Contracting Inc. were awarded the contracts. Most of the contracts’ funding comes from the nearly $1 billion settlement reached in 2015 for the cleanup of uranium mine sites owned by the Kerr McGee Corporation and later, Tronox. Through that settlement and other legal settlements, the EPA and Navajo Nation have secured the funds to assess and cleanup approximately 200 abandoned uranium mine sites on the Navajo Nation.

The sites are in Grants Mining District and ten chapters of the Navajo Nation. Work is set to start later in 2021 after assessments have been completed.