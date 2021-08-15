Environmentalists claim forest service failed to protect regional mouse

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Environmentalists are suing again over an endangered mouse found only in parts of New Mexico and Arizona. The latest legal filing by the Center for Biological Diversity Centers on the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse.
It claims that the U.S. Forest Service has failed to protect the mouse and its habitat from cattle grazing in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains. About 22 square miles of land in New Mexico and Arizona are designated as critical habitat for the mouse.