Environmentalists call on federal government to protect Rio Grande fish

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Environmentalists filed a petition Tuesday to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to use the Endangered Species Act to protect the disappearing Shiner in the Rio Grande River.

The group is urging wildlife management to protect the Shiner because with any protection they will not survive into the next century. In New Mexico, Shiner are only found in the Rio Grande and Pecos River.

According to Wildlife Guardians, the petition is part of a launch that seeks to Stop Extinction in Western Rivers.

The Rio Grande Shiner is a freshwater fish that normally lives in the Rio Grande Basin.