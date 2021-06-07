Environmental group to sue U.S. Forest Service over endangered mouse habitat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An environmentalist group says it will sue over an endangered mouse habitat. The Center for Biological Diversity says it will sue the U.S. Forest Service for failing to protect the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse’s habitat.

The lawsuit claims the forest service and fish and wildlife are violating the Endangered Species Act after continuing to allow cattle to graze in the Lincoln National Forest in the jumping mouse habitat. They say cattle have destroyed grasses needed for the mouse to survive, causing them to become vulnerable to wildfires and flooding.