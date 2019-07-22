Environmental group threatens to sue over alleged grazing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An environmental group has threatened to sue the United States Forest Service along with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the Center for Biological Diversity says the agencies are allowing livestock to graze in restricted areas long the Gila River Watershed. The watershed is in southwestern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona.

The group says it will sue in federal court if the cattle are not removed in 60 days.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the center sued the Forest Service in 1997 arguing that livestock grazing on the Gila was harming species in the area. The resulting settlement in 1998 required the Forest Service to remove cattle along streams on 23 allotments in the Gila Wilderness.

The Albuquerque Journal also reports that the Forest Service was also required to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service to determine the impact of livestock grazing on river health and endangered species.