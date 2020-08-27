Environmental group files lawsuit over Meadow jumping mouse protections

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An environmental group is suing the federal government claiming it is not doing enough to protect an endangered mouse. The Forest Service has fenced off parts of the Lincoln National Forest to save the habitat of the New Mexico Meadow jumping mouse.

The Center for Biological Diversity says it isn’t enough and is taking their fight to court. The fencing has promoted opposition from ranchers saying it’s keeping their livestock from water.

