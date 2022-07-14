SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department announced the launch of two new bureaus Wednesday in light of the new fiscal year. The Climate Change and Cannabis and Hemp bureaus were announced, as well as funding for a number of high-priority programs related to water infrastructure improvements, uranium mine site clean-ups, per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances exposure prevention protecting the public from air pollution, and more.

According to an NMED press release, the Climate Change Bureau will be the first in state history and will lead the department’s climate change initiatives, including legislative, regulatory, and compliance initiatives. The bureau will work across state governments to coordinate policies and actions to meet the state’s climate goals.

The Cannabis and Hemp Bureau will oversee the department’s efforts to make cannabis and hemp-based food products meet food safety regulations. This bureau will collaborate with the Regulation and Licensing Department’s Cannabis Control Division. The Cannabis and Hemp Bureau is funded by a $449,000 recurring appropriation from the legislature. The NMED currently regulates 33 hemp facilities and has processed 160 self-certifications for cannabis edible facilities in the state.