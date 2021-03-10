Environment Dept. offering free well water testing in Roosevelt Co.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Residents in Roosevelt County can get their well water tested for free. The New Mexico Environment Department is conducting a study and is testing for PFAS chemicals in Curry and Roosevelt counties. Samples will be taken through May. The department says the state is working to address pollutants in water resources and that the study is a step forward for state, local officials, and the public to learn about the presence and prevalence of the chemicals within eastern New Mexico’s groundwater supplies.

According to a news release, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that includes perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), GenX, and many other chemicals. The department says they are also known as “forever chemicals” because they resist degradation in the environment. PFAS have been manufactured and used in industries, including in the United States since the 1940s.

The testing is free and well owners must provide NMED access for testing. The department says NMED experts will conduct a monthly review of collected sampling data approximately monthly before final approval and well owners will be contacted by NMED in a letter with their results within two weeks of the data integrity review. Results will be made available online at the NMED PFAS webpage. To sign up, email NMENV-DWB-PFAS@state.nm.us or 505-660-3391.