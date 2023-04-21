NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department is offering free well domestic well testing May 7 in Santa Rosa. The event will be held at the Santa Rosa Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Testing will be free for the first 100 people or while supplies last and results will be mailed to those households.

The Environment Department has set these guidelines for those looking to get their water tested:

Let the water run for 2-3 minutes before collecting the sample.

Fill a clean glass or plastic container without any strong odors with at least a quart or liter of your well water.

If the home has a whole house filtration system, collect the water at the well head prior to any filtration or softener systems if possible.

Fill the container with water as close to the time of testing as possible.

Residents should bring information like well depth, depth to water, well casing material, well latitude and longitude, and the distance from the well to the nearest septic tank or leachfield. For those who can’t attend, they can have a sample brought by someone else but it needs to be clearly labeled with the owner’s name, phone number, address, and well information attached.