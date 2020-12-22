Environment Department, EPA concerned about air pollutant leaks at New Mexico oil, gas sites

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The EPA and New Mexico’s Environment Department are sounding the alarm about an increase in pollutants released in the air near oil and gas sites in the state. The state said these air pollutants could make it harder for people to breathe and right now in a pandemic that affects our lungs, they’re calling on gas and oil drilling companies to clean up their mess.

Inspection crews flew over nearly 10,000 oil and gas drilling sites in Southeastern and Northwestern New Mexico. “We actually have this infrared camera that can see emissions that the naked eye can’t see,” said New Mexico Environment Department Secretary, James Kenney.

The state’s Environment Department and the EPA uncovered this substance, that looks like black smoke on the infrared camera, escaping from hundreds of oil and gas sites. What you’re seeing is methane and volatile organic compounds, also known as VOC’s, leaking from oil and gas equipment, storage tanks and flares.

“If you’ve ever been to some of the bigger cities in the US, you’ll see in the summer months in particular, a brown haze or a smog that you see there,” said Kenney. “Those VOCs contribute to smog which in turn cause things like asthma and pulmonary hardships on people.”

The leaks have environmental regulators concerned. “When you look a the aggregation of COVID and oil and gas emissions contributing to the ozone, that all affects our basic ability to breathe and that’s why we are more so concerned today about seeing an increase in emissions because we didn’t have COVID to deal with last year and now we do,” said Kenney.

The state is calling for companies who own these sites to fix their leaks. “They figured out how to get gas and oil out of the ground, that takes a lot of engineering and science,” said Kenney. “It doesn’t take that much more engineering and science to keep what you take out of the ground in pipelines.”

The state is currently drafting new proposals to reduce emissions. The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association says they support the effort and will work with the state to reduce emissions:

“We’re committed to limiting methane emissions and we continue to strive to achieve further reductions,” said Robert McEntyre with the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association. “New Mexico has proposed an ambitious and challenging gas capture rate of 98% by 2026, and we stand in support of the goal. With the appropriate regulatory latitude to innovate and deploy advanced technology we are confident in our ability to meet that goal while delivering the energy and economic benefits New Mexicans depend upon.”

The leaks in the Permian Basin alone have increased by 250% in just one year.

