NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s largest colleges are seeing more students this year.

Early numbers are showing college attendance is on the rise at some New Mexico schools. New Mexico State University (NMSU), Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU), and the University of New Mexico (UNM) said they are seeing some changes.

“There’s a different sense of energy on campus and in the community with this kind of growth,” said ENMU System Chancellor and Portales Campus President James Johnston.

Preliminary data from UNM shows their enrollment went up 752 students. Their Fall 2023 incoming class has more than 3,600 students. According to UNM, it’s the largest first-year class in school history.

“We have well over 22,000 students enrolled for this fall so far. That’s about a 3% increase over the prior year,” said UNM Admissions Director Matthew Hulett.

ENMU President James Johnston said the school’s freshman class is tentatively 12% larger than last year, and their enrollment is up 6%.

“Our on-campus population is up. I believe we moved in 135 more students on campus than last year,” said Johnston.

Meanwhile, NMSU reports a 3.4% increase in new first-year students. The school said its overall enrollment is also up, passing pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re looking at just shy of 14,800 students at the main campus enrollment. That’s inclusive of undergrad, graduate, and our NMSU global campus. That’s an increase of 3.7% over the fall of 2022,” said NMSU Student Success and Enrollment Management Vice President Renay Scott.

The schools claimed, on top of students feeling more comfortable after the pandemic, the opportunity scholarship and other financial aid is part of the rise.

“It is wonderful to see all of the students on campus, and the energy is fantastic. We’re looking forward to another great year,” said Hulett.

The schools said their numbers should be finalized within the coming weeks.