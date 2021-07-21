“Enough is Enough!”: Residents say Clovis Cemetery in shambles

Clovis, N.M. – Mission Garden of Memories has weeds overgrowing. Many in the Clovis community are angry and say the owners of the cemetery are neglecting this cemetery in favor of the others in town.

Sam Saiz, whose parents are buried at mission garden, is angry about the conditions of the cemetery and calls the conditions deplorable. He has had to clean the graves of his loved ones personally. “It’s been going on for years and years look at all the weeds they don’t do nothing about it there’s quelite everywhere they don’t care they have holes all over. they don’t care,” Saiz said.

The weeds in some parts of the cemetery are close to two feet tall if not taller and other weeds are completely covering headstones. There have also been complaints of the mausoleum at the cemetery is falling apart with no preventive maintenance in years.

Saiz says this cemetery is at the entrance of town, many people drive by and can’t believe the conditions. “This is the first thing they see there’s nothing but weeds trash all over they say they don’t have enough employees well hire some more employees two for this area two for that area if you go clean up there go clean up over here do something about it.”

Sam is not the only one angry with the state of the cemetery. Maria Saiz (no relation) has a younger brother who is buried there and is also calling for action by the owners. “My understanding is that the conditions of the grounds would be upkept and if that can’t be done get someone who can do it,” Maria said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the owners of the Mission Garden of Memories Cemetery and did not hear back from them. News 13 asked the city if they plan on intervening, but they say they have no intentions due to the property being privately owned.