ENMU’s old stadium for sale

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE)- Eastern New Mexico University plans to sell the old Greyhound Stadium, just north of its campus in Portales but they want to make sure it still benefits the community.

Built in the 1960s, the stadium has not been used since 2015 when the school built a new facility. The Eastern New Mexico News says advertising for the old stadium will start next month.

Regents say they just want the property to be turned into something desireable that will benefit not only college students but the surrounding community.