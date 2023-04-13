PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) and two new mexico companies are rolling out two new alcoholic drinks.

The drinks include the Blackwater Draw Lager, a Bohemian-style pilsner lager, with Red Door Brewing, and The Greyhound Canned Cocktail made with gin and grapefruit juice with Mother Trail Beverage Company.

Both cans are designed by ENMU alumni and graphic artist Sara Wright. Proceeds will benefit scholarships.

“Red Door is excited to partner with ENMU and Mother Trail Beverage Company to market both products. We have been working in various communities throughout Eastern New Mexico for the last several years and are proud to be able to continue to support the area,” said Matt Biggs, co-owner of Red Door Brewing Company. “It is an honor ENMU chose our brewery to collaborate with; we look forward to getting these drinks into as many hands as possible and raising money for scholarships at ENMU.”

Both will be available at Red Door Brewery locations in Albuquerque and Clovis and in select stores across the state this summer.