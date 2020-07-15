ENMU students track turtle survival

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Eastern New Mexico University are tracking the survival of a rare species of turtle. The Western River Cooter is being reviewed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine if it should be listed as endangered to threatened.

The New Mexico Game and Fish Department’s wildlife program is funding the program. The team is conducting surveys at two sites on the Black River.

