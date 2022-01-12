ENMU runner killed in crash near campus

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – An Eastern New Mexico University cross country runner was killed in a crash near the campus last week. University officials confirmed 28-year-old Sylvestre Kibara died last Friday when a pickup hit him while he crossed Highway 70 and West University Dr.

State police say he was not in the crosswalk. Kibara transferred from the University of North Dakota to ENMU in the fall. He ran in five competitions for the Greyhounds, qualifying for the Division Two South Central Regional Championship.