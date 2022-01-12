ENMU runner killed in crash near campus

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – An Eastern New Mexico University cross country runner was killed in a crash near the campus last week. University officials confirmed 28-year-old Sylvestre Kibara died last Friday when a pickup hit him while he crossed Highway 70 and West University Dr.

Story continues below

State police say he was not in the crosswalk. Kibara transferred from the University of North Dakota to ENMU in the fall. He ran in five competitions for the Greyhounds, qualifying for the Division Two South Central Regional Championship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES