PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University has received a huge donation that will help get aspiring teachers into the classroom sooner. Alumna Dr. Gay Su Pinnell has donated $1M for a co-teaching project with Portales schools. It is designed to recruit, train, and retain teachers by pairing prospective teachers with clinical teachers.

By working as a team, experienced teachers can share their knowledge with new teachers, creating a different learning experience. Dr. Pinnell has donated money in the past including $300,000 to add a pre-school classroom at ENMU and add hands-on learning there.