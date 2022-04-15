PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University announced the expansion of its reading program. ENMU Reads is a summer reading support program that spans the state of New Mexico, and now 11 libraries in Texas. ENMU Reads provides libraries with certificates, bookmarks, coloring pages, activity books, and posters featuring Ralph the Greyhound to encourage students to read during their summer break.

In addition to the Midland/Odessa regional libraries, ENMU has partnered with Tahoka City-County Library, Lamb County Library, and Yoakum County Library in the Lubbock area. They join the other 69 libraries partnering with ENMU in supporting the largest summer education program in the region. For more information, visit ENMU’s website to learn more.