ENMU plans $16M renovation to Roosevelt Science Center

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico Univesrity is about to undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation. The Roosevelt Science Center will get state-of-the-art technology, innovative classrooms, and research facilities, a new location for their museums, and plenty of new equipment. Officials say the $16 million in renovations will help enhance students’ research and experiences.
