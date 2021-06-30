ENMU partners with NM vineyards to create wine

Wineglasses of red and white wine standing side by side | Adobe Stock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Salsa, coffee and now wine. Eastern New Mexico Univerity is partnering with two local vineyards to create an ENMU-branded wine. According to a news release from the university, Enchantment Vineyards in Portales and Lescombes Family Vineyards of Deming are producing red and white wine.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit ENMU scholarships. As with the recent ENMU-branded coffee and salsa lunches, anyone can submit ENMU-themed wine names by July 15. To submit wine names, visit enmu.edu/web/forms/help-name-official-branded-enmu-beverage.

