ENMU partners with coffee shop to create ‘Greyhound Grind’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University is partnering with Red Rock Roasters of Albuquerque to produce university-branded coffee. The coffee will be called ‘Greyhound Grind.’ Red Rock Roasters took inspiration from the Llano Estacado in Portales to roast their coffee.

Red Rock Roasters says the names were chosen from over 200 name suggestions submitted by ENMU alumni, students, faculty and staff, which honors the University’s swift mascot.

A portion of the price of every bag bought will go to ENMU student scholarships. To purchase the coffee, visit redrockroasters.com/shop-coffee/blends/greyhound-grind.