ENMU partners with coffee shop, restaurant to create tasty treats

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) –Eastern New Mexico University is partnering with Red Rock Roasters in Albuquerque on a greyhound branded coffee named Greyhound Grind. Its name was chosen from over 200 name suggestions submitted by ENMU alumni, students, faculty and staff honoring the university’s swift mascot. Patrice Caldwell, ENMU president and system chancellor talked more about the coffee and other ENMU branded products.

The coffee is a fresh new medium-dark blend of Asian and Central American coffees with great body and a long, sweet, chocolaty finish. The proceeds from the sale of each bag of Greyhound Grind go to support ENMU scholarships.

Caldwell also talked about ENMU teaming up with Taco Box in Portales and Clovis to release a salsa. The salsa will be called Silver Dawg and will be released later this month. Proceeds will also support ENMU scholarships.