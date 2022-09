PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University is partnering with a local winemaker to roll out a new wine. The university and Enchantment Vineyards have created a dry, red wine, “The Eastern Sunset.”

Money from sales will help fund scholarships for students. The wine can be bought from the university’s website. The university is also hosting an event on September 30 at Enchantment Vineyards in Portales for people to come out and taste the new wine.