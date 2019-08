PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University wants to be able to serve alcohol at more events. The university is now in the process of getting a liquor license for special events, like wedding and fundraisers at select locations on campus.

Right now, alcohol can only be served in the president’s backyard. The school is hoping to add the Campus Union Building, University Theater Center, and Greyhound Stadium to the list.

They say alcohol would not be served during sporting events.