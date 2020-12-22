ENMU employee accused of swiping petty cash

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A local university employee is accused of embezzling money from students then stealing more to cover it up. Heather Thomas was working in the cashier’s office at Eastern New Mexico University handling student accounts. That’s where investigators say she was regularly swiping cash $100 to $150 at a time for about a year.

When campus police started sniffing around in October they say Thomas tried to cover her tracks. They say she forged a check for more than $56,000 from the account of a local barrel racing team, then cashed it and tried to pass it off as missing money. “I think it’s disappointing that someone would be in a position where you’re so desperate, you didn’t have any other way of addressing a debt, or whatever it was, other than to take money from people who have not done anything to you,” said Dr. Patrice Caldwell, President of ENMU-Portales.

Thomas has since been fired. She is now facing felony embezzlement charges.

