Engineering students compete in Spaceport America Cup

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The world’s largest intercollegiate rocket engineering competition is underway in New Mexico.

The third annual Spaceport America Cup features 120 teams from 14 countries. They’re all there to design, build, and fly rockets that reach 10,000 and 30,000 feet.

“It’s kind of an honor to be out here. It’s a great experience to be able to network with this many schools with this much knowledge behind them. Some of them are new just like us, and it makes us feel like we can do this, you know?” Edgar Salas, a student at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, said.

During the competition, students are also encouraged to explore New Mexico with a list of activities geared towards young people.