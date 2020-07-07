Engage in lectures, live demonstrations, and more as Los Alamos ScienceFest 2020 goes virtual

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Cybersecurity, energy, and new drone technologies are just some of the topics that will be covered at this year’s Los Alamos ScienceFest 20/20: Eyes on the Future. With COVID-19 still affecting the country, this year’s event will be entirely virtual. Director of Los Alamos MainStreet, Lauren McDaniel discusses what’s in store for the Los Alamos ScienceFest.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m. and will run through Saturday, July 11. ScienceFest will include live demonstrations, engaging STEAM activities, and a variety of discussions from the director of Los Alamos National Lab, a LANL historian, CEO of Impossible Foods, and STEM advocate, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier.

You can attend the events through the mobile app or the desktop web app. Register for the event online and visit LosAlamosScienceFest.com for more information.