EMNRD settles enforcement action with San Juan Resources for alleged permit violation

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department reports that its Oil Conservation Division has settled a notice of violation that was issued to San Juan Resources, Inc. for failing to report and perform a proper investigation of a well’s potential defective casing. According to EMNRD, in order to settle the alleged violations, SJR agreed to pay a civil penalty of $25,000 and perform the required well work or plug the identified well.

“The OCD considers a lack of reporting and failure to take appropriate action serious violations because it undermines both the regulatory process and OCD’s ability to mitigate potential risks to human health and the environment,” said OCD Director Adrienne Sandoval in a press release. “This settlement holds responsible parties accountable and establishes a path forward for improved reporting.”

The notice of violation alleges that in June of 2020. SJR failed to proceed with diligence to appropriately address potentially defective casing in the identified well, obtain OCT approval for proposed work as required, and failed to report work performed pursuant to OCD rules.

