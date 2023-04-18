SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Recent flooding has been impacting communities in Sandoval County. Now, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency.

Jemez Springs water treatment facility, Jemez Pueblo, and San Ysidro have been affected by the floods.

A state of emergency for the county was declared Tuesday. Under that order, $750,00 in emergency funds are available to help with damages, prepare public infrastructure, prevent additional damage, and shorten recovery time following the floods.

Sandoval County is being assisted by the Environment Department, Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Department of Transportation, Department of Finance and Administration, and the governor’s office.