Emergency SNAP benefits extension to continue in October

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Households in New Mexico who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for October. The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that SNAP recipients will receive the extra amount on Oct. 10, 2021.

The department reports that the emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit amount for their household size. Recipients don’t need to take any action to receive these additional food benefits as they will be placed directly onto their electronic benefits transfer cards.

As of March 2020, SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum food benefit for their household size have received an increase to bring their food benefits to the maximum amount every month. The increase in benefits was done in an effort to reduce food insecurity for New Mexicans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who would like to apply for SNAP benefits can do so online by visiting yes. state.nm.us or over the phone at 1-800-283-4465. HSD states that newly approved SNAP benefits will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.