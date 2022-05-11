NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for another month. New Mexicans receiving the benefit will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size during the month of May. Maximum benefits distributed during the pandemic will expire 30 days after the end of the Public Health Emergency which is expected around July 15. Households approved for SNAP will continue to receive their pre-pandemic level benefits based on eligibility.

New Mexicans are able to double up their benefits by purchasing fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets and stands, mobile markets, and grocery stores.