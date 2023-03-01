NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Human Services department announced starting in March, over 500,000 New Mexicans who have been receiving emergency COVID Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, will be going back to regular pre-pandemic benefits.

During the emergency period, a family of three was receiving $740 in SNAP benefits each month, those families will return to receiving an average of $335 per month. A one-person household with no income was receiving $376 each month under the emergency benefit allotment, those households will now be getting $281 per month.

HSD says all SNAP customers have been notified by mail of the changes to their benefits. “Now more than ever, we encourage the public to support food banks, nonprofits, faith-based partners and others who have been serving the community,” Interim Acting Secretary for NMHSD Kari Armijo said in a release. The emergency increase in benefits was approved by the federal government, all households nationally will be returning to their regular amount, including the over 500,000 New Mexicans receiving SNAP benefits.