NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced Monday the extension of extra SNAP benefits through February. Recipients do not have to do anything to receive the additional food benefits they’ll be directly distributed to their EBT cards.

The extra benefits mean each family who qualifies received the maximum amount allotted for their family size. This marks the 23rd month that SNAP households have received the maximum.

According to a news release, SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of February 1-13, will receive a supplement on Feb. 13, 2022. SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of February 14-20, will receive their benefits on their regular issuance date.

People seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through https://www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP

Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022