NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Beginning in March, New Mexicans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will no longer receive extra or emergency payments. New Mexico gave SNAP recipients the maximum payment allowed based on the size of their household during the pandemic, but those extra payments will soon stop.

In preparation for an increase in need, the Storehouse West food pantry in Rio Rancho is collecting and conserving more food than usual. The food pantry is also trying to spread the word about this upcoming change so families being supported by SNAP benefits can prepare.

Jacqueline Villaescusa, Executive Director at Storehouse West, says, “we are here to serve people and want to make sure they are being fed. You know, if they are hungry or if they do have food insecurities that we are here to help no matter what.”