NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state of emergency was declared in Curry and Quay Counties due to severe storms that happened earlier this year.

Curry County was impacted by a storm from May 24 to June 5, which included three tornados, strong winds and heavy rain. Clovis, Texico, Melrose and Grady all experienced damage. Curry County declared a state of emergency on June 5.

Quay County executives also declared a state of emergency on June 5 as a result of rainfall that started on May 25 and accumulated more than eight inches in less than 12 hours. Tucumcari Logan, San Jon, and House experienced flood damage after the storm.

Both executive orders issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham provide up to $750,000 to each county for repairs and recovery efforts.