Emergency donation drive being set up for seniors and the disabled across New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the State Aging and Long-Term Services Department announced a partnership with Bernalillo County’s Department of Behavioral Health services to get much-needed supplies and food to homebound seniors and disabled people.

On Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m., the drive’s first site at the South Valley Multi-Purpose center will be operational. The center is located at 2008 Larrazolo Rd SW and will be accepting donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donations collected will be sanitized and then distributed by state employees and volunteers across Bernalillo County for homebound individuals.

Following the spread of coronavirus to New Mexico, the ALTSD launched a hotline for seniors, people with a disability, or their family members to call in and request assistance with groceries, supplies, or meals. The ALTSD estimates there are 104,000 seniors living at or below the poverty level in the state who could benefit.

The ALTSD is currently in the process of creating donation hubs like this across the state. “We are literally creating an entire operation from scratch,” said ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez. “I’m incredibly impressed by my team and the numerous volunteers across New Mexico who have stepped up to help us launch this important program.

ALTSD is also working with Roadrunner Food Bank in buying supplemental supplies that can be sent to hubs across the state. Additional donation sites will be added in the coming days. Those wanting to help can email them at ALTSD-Volunteers@state.nm.us with the subject line “Ready to Help. Please identify your city/town and phone number.