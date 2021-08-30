Emergency declaration signed for Rio Arriba County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for Rio Arriba County. A press release states the order provides local governments with the tools and funding they need to begin recovering from heavy rainfall and severe flooding which began on August 15.
Story continues below:
- Traffic and Roads: Fatal single-vehicle crash closes I-40 west of Albuquerque
- Crime: 10 drunk drivers arrested at Saturday night sobriety checkpoint
- Investigation: Does New Mexico have a school bus problem?
- Community: Family and friends remember man killed in Ojos Locos shooting
- New Mexico News: Rio Grande reduced to puddles in Albuquerque despite healthy monsoon
The order will provide up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials. The state constitution does not allow state emergency funds to be used for direct financial assistance to private individuals in this instance.
Also, affected localities within the county could also be eligible for state assistance.