Emergency declaration signed for Rio Arriba County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for Rio Arriba County. A press release states the order provides local governments with the tools and funding they need to begin recovering from heavy rainfall and severe flooding which began on August 15.

The order will provide up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials. The state constitution does not allow state emergency funds to be used for direct financial assistance to private individuals in this instance.

Also, affected localities within the county could also be eligible for state assistance.