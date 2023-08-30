RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An embezzlement charge against former Cleveland High School basketball coach Sean Jimenez has been dropped, at least for now. Jimenez was accused of misusing a school-issued credit card on a hotel, food, and concert tickets for him and his daughter. A criminal complaint stated Jimenez had admitted to using the card on a trip that was not basketball-related. He also claimed he paid back the $595.

Jimenez resigned from his job as basketball coach in April saying that he wanted to spend more time with family. The investigation is still ongoing so the case may be refiled in the future.