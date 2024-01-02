ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The proposed merger between the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Avangrid has been terminated, PNM says. The merger plan was originally crafted in 2020.

PNM says the merger with the out-of-state company would have helped create jobs, serve utility customers, and boost energy efficiency projects. In 2021, the state’s Public Regulation Commission shut down the proposed merger. The utilities then asked the state’s supreme court to weigh in.

The merger talks were beset with allegations of misconduct, including non-transparent dealmaking. Now, PNM says Avangrid is canceling the merger in a “disappointing” move.

“We are greatly disappointed with Avangrid’s decision to terminate the merger agreement and its proposed benefits to our customers and communities,” Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “We had been looking forward to providing customers with the immediate benefits in our agreement and also the longer-term benefits of being part of a larger-scale entity with ties to global innovation and experience in the clean energy transition. As a standalone company, we will continue our work of meeting the future energy needs of our customers and communities with affordable and reliable energy.”