Elk calf stuck in mud rescued

New Mexico

 NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What started as a family outing turned into a rescue mission in northern New Mexico The Tafoya and Pacheco families were at their ranch in Las Nutrias last week when they came upon an elk calf stuck in the mud. It was clear it had been there for a long time. They went and got shovels and worked to dig out the animal but the mud kept sucking it back in. The elk calf’s mom was nowhere in sight.

They then tried pulling the animal out time and time and again but its hind legs wouldn’t budge. Finally, they were able to free it but it was so exhausting it just sat there for a minute. The family says it was lucky it found the animal. One member went for a drive to check out the pinon crop this year when they came across it.

