Elk calf at Roswell zoo recovering well from broken leg

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A baby elk who got off to a rough start is doing well at the Spring River Park & Zoo in Roswell. Alexis was born last month but shortly after that, broke her leg when it got caught in a picket fence. The zoo sent her to a veterinary specialist in Albuquerque for surgery but now she is back home and expected to make a full recovery. Alexis is the first offspring of elks Patty and Garrett who came to the zoo in 2018.

The city says anyone who would like to contribute to the care of Alexis is asked to donate gift cards from Tractor Supply, Roswell Livestock or Paul’s Vet Supply. Zoo staff will use these to purchase needed items. They also say people can also donate monetarily to assist with the elk exhibit. To arrange to drop off donations call 575-624- 6760 or email a.cole@roswellnm.gov.