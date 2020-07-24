Elk calf at Roswell zoo recovering well from broken leg

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A baby elk who got off to a rough start is doing well at the Spring River Park & Zoo in Roswell. Alexis was born last month but shortly after that, broke her leg when it got caught in a picket fence. The zoo sent her to a veterinary specialist in Albuquerque for surgery but now she is back home and expected to make a full recovery. Alexis is the first offspring of elks Patty and Garrett who came to the zoo in 2018.

The city says anyone who would like to contribute to the care of Alexis is asked to donate gift cards from Tractor Supply, Roswell Livestock or Paul’s Vet Supply. Zoo staff will use these to purchase needed items. They also say people can also donate monetarily to assist with the elk exhibit. To arrange to drop off donations call 575-624- 6760 or email a.cole@roswellnm.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss