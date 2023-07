ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elephant Butte Lake is getting national recognition for its bass fishing. Bassmaster ranked the best lakes for bass fishing in the western U.S., and Elephant Butte ranked number six on the list.

Elephant Butte previously made the list in 2019; improving conditions and the size of bass are credited for it’s return to the list. The largest bass ever caught at Elephant Butte weighed 54 pounds, 8 ounces.